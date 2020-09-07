Courts weigh in on back-to-school disputes

Radio

3:44

As the school year resumes across Canada, tensions within some families are rising. Many parents are divided about sending their kids back to class. And the problem can be even more pronounced when parents are separated or divorced. In a few cases, the disputes have ended up in court. CBC's Blair Sanderson has a closer look at the rulings, and what parents can learn from how the legal system deals with these challenging issues.