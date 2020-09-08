Skip to Main Content
The Cost of Living answers your questions about the cost of stuff — like payday loans, baby formula, glasses and ... modern monetary theory?

This week the team takes on questions from our listeners, who wanted business mysteries solved like - why has the price of baby formula changed so much over the years? Why are eyeglasses so expensive, anyway? Why are payday loan interest rates allowed to be so high? And just what is modern monetary theory — or MMT — anyway?

