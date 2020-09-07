Brace Yourself: The Masterful Art Of An Orthotist

Radio

53:54

This week we speak with Jenna Holz - Orthotist and owner of Brackish Bracing! She takes us on a deep dive into life as an orthotist. Basically she has the dream job of a host on Mythbusters mixed with changing people's lives with custom made orthoses. From Forest Gump leather and metal knee braces to high-tech killer robot mech warrior exoskeleton suits! There is nothing Jenna won't tackle.