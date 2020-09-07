Skip to Main Content
Sickboy53:54Brace Yourself: The Masterful Art Of An Orthotist

Brace Yourself: The Masterful Art Of An Orthotist

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 53:54

This week we speak with Jenna Holz - Orthotist and owner of Brackish Bracing! She takes us on a deep dive into life as an orthotist. Basically she has the dream job of a host on Mythbusters mixed with changing people's lives with custom made orthoses. From Forest Gump leather and metal knee braces to high-tech killer robot mech warrior exoskeleton suits! There is nothing Jenna won't tackle.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

4:17

Djokovic defaulted from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

Tennis

9 hours ago
Video

1:39

OG OH MY! Anunoby's massive game-winner gives Raptors new life

Basketball

3 days ago
Video

0:17

Video captures moments before Woodbine Beach boat crash

News

3 days ago
Video

0:51

Bear taps at woman on Coquitlam Crunch trail

CBC News BC

8 days ago
Video

1:24

Canada's Denis Shapovalov beans chair umpire, gets defaulted

Tennis

4 years ago

now