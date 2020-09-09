The Ways

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- As the great Indigenous author, poet, musician, political activist and actor John Trudell said in the movie 'Smoke Signals': “it’s a good day to be Indigenous”. Moreover, it's a great time to be Indigenous and there are so many ways to be! For instance, take a moment and think of the Indigenous communities and nations where you live. Do you know whose land it is? What languages they speak? This episode of Reclaimed is celebrating all the good ways of Indigenous peoples. There’s as much diversity in Indigenous people as there are changes in the land and landscape around you. And the more you travel through Indigenous lands is the more you realize how beautiful and multifaceted that diversity is -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he honours the many ways of being Indigenous in the world. A little bit of powwow, folk and Indigenous versions of country ballads... all different ways of sharing Indigenous teachings for all phases of life.