Invisible Me

Radio

48:22

Invisible Me is a radio special about music and mixed identities. Host and musician Daniel Greaves talks to Julian Taylor, Amanda Rheaume, Alysha Brilla, and Tom Wilson about how they learned about their identity and how it informed their creativity. He also tells his own story about growing up in a Caribbean and Jewish household, experiencing racism for the first time, and how that affected his music. Invisible Me was produced by Arianne Robinson.