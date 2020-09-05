Jacques Surette and lots of other new music

This week at 5/5:30 on CBC radio Bill Roach is back with an all new episode of the ECMH! This week on the ECMH with Bill Roach we've got new music from a long list of great east coast artists: Braden Lam, Owen Meany, T. Thomason, Moira Bren, Clare Follett, Thomas Stajcer... and more are all on our playlist of the latest and greatest east coast music. And..... We're ringing up Jacques Surette ... he's back on the road (yes even during these pandemic times) and he has a new half English/half French album simply called "II".