The Second City gears up for first live, in-person shows since pandemic

One Toronto’s most famous comedy clubs, The Second City, is reopening its doors for its first live, in-person shows since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped production. ‘Safer, Shorter, & Still So Funny’ will run weekly on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Marivel Taruc spoke to one of its comedians and executive director on how they are preparing.