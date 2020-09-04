Back to school

24:35

It’s been a big week, but a different one as students, teachers and other school staff head back to the classroom. Usually heading back to school comes with excitement about seeing buds again and some anxiousness about getting back to the books. This year, with new restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also thoughts about sanitizing, wearing masks, and class cohorts. Some students are even staying home to learn online instead. CBC associate producer Ariel Fournier spoke with many Edmonton students, parents and teachers about what this new school year looks like. She joins The Loop to talk about what she’s heard and share the story of one student who is taking a traditional approach to learning. And what about teachers who don’t have contracts right now? Rod Kurtz, from CBC’s Radio Active, found out about this new trend of learning pods, so he’ll tell us what that means. CBC Calgary reporter Sarah Rieger looks at the story of a pregnant woman, originally from Alberta, and her current struggle to return to Canada from Haiti with her adopted children. Plus, a family-owned business out of Saddle Lake Cree Nation has developed personal protective equipment that draws on Indigenous culture.