99-year-old WW II veteran walked 100 km to raise funds to fight COVID-19

George Markow walked laps around his seniors’ residence in Newmarket over several months and finally completed the 100-kilometre milestone on Wednesday morning, raising nearly $47,000 for hospitals in the area. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman had a surprise for Markow after he crossed the finish line. Take a look.