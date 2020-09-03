Jacob Blake’s shooting, police violence, and Wisconsin’s history of segregation

Skip to Main Content
Front Burner23:12Jacob Blake’s shooting, police violence, and Wisconsin’s history of segregation

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 23:12

U.S President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wis., this week, following Jacob Blake’s shooting by police, and days of protests. The unrest in the city has become a flashpoint for racial tensions in the U.S. Today on Front Burner, Reggie Jackson tells us how that fits into Wisconsin’s history of segregation. He’s a journalist, educator and co-host of a new podcast called By Every Measure — a series on the history of race relations in Milwaukee.

