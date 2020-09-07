Skip to Main Content
q1:15:38[Full episode] Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon, Tanisha Scott, Alicia Keys 07/09/2020

[Full episode] Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon, Tanisha Scott, Alicia Keys 07/09/2020

  • 4 days
  • Radio
  • 1:15:38

Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon talk about co-authoring the actor's new semi-autobiographical novel Memoirs and Misinformation, which melds fact with fiction — and turns Rodney Dangerfield into a rhinoceros. Choreographer Tanisha Scott discusses how she brought Jamaican dancehall to mainstream pop culture, as well as one of her latest projects: the CBC Gem series Utopia Falls. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys opens up about her new autobiography, More Myself, in which she reflects on music, family, relationships and her struggles with self-worth.

now