[Full episode] Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon, Tanisha Scott, Alicia Keys 07/09/2020

Radio

1:15:38

Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon talk about co-authoring the actor's new semi-autobiographical novel Memoirs and Misinformation, which melds fact with fiction — and turns Rodney Dangerfield into a rhinoceros. Choreographer Tanisha Scott discusses how she brought Jamaican dancehall to mainstream pop culture, as well as one of her latest projects: the CBC Gem series Utopia Falls. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys opens up about her new autobiography, More Myself, in which she reflects on music, family, relationships and her struggles with self-worth.