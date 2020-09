‘We have a lot of work to do:’ head of advisory board for Hockey Diversity Alliance

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, an initiative led by Black NHL players, was instrumental in getting the league to postpone games last week as part of a player-led boycott after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Chris George, the head of the advisory board for the alliance, played in the Ontario Hockey League years ago and endured racism in hockey himself. Chris Glover spoke with George at the Hockey Hall of Fame.