Donald Trump’s re-election strategy

Radio

23:12

“No one will be safe in Biden's America.” Donald Trump painted a calamitous picture of a Democrat-led U.S. as he accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday. Speaking for more than an hour, Trump also misrepresented his COVID-19 response before a crowd of around 1,500 people - few wearing masks. As the 2020 election campaign begins in earnest this week, CBC Washington correspondent Paul Hunter and senior Washington editor Lyndsay Duncombe join us to explain what Trump’s framing of ongoing national crises means for his re-election strategy, and whether he can beat the polls again.