Toronto artist paints massive mural on Yorkville rooftop parking lot

Toronto artist Jerry Rugg, better known as Birdo, painted this large mural of a seahorse on the rooftop parking lot across from the Hazelton Hotel as part of the second annual Yorkville Murals event celebrating public art. Natalie Nanowski spoke to the curator of the event on why it was important to go ahead with it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.