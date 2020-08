Halifax's Devin Huang is a classical music superstar — and he's only 13

Grade 8 student Devin Huang from Halifax, N.S., is making a big splash in the classical music world. CBC Nova Scotia was lucky enough to get a sneak peek ahead of his virtual performance with Musique Royale this weekend. The concert will be released on Musique Royale's Facebook page and on Youtube at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.