This Ontario 11-year-old broke a Rubik's Cube Guinness World Record

Ever heard of the Guinness World Record for the most Rubik's Cubes solved one-handed while hula hooping? Well, 11-year old Sankavi Rathan just broke it. On August 1, she solved 30 of the 3D combination puzzles in less than an hour — beating the previous record of 25 cubes solved.