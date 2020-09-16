Jaunt - CBC Music's The Intro

Skip to Main Content
A Jaunt is a short journey that you take for pleasure. Toronto based band Jaunt is exactly that - a pleasurable trip through lush harmonies and dynamic song structure. Jaunt's influences range from RnB and Yacht rock to Hip Hop. They've crafted a musical style unique to themselves. The six-member band is well connected to emerging Canadian stars. Two band members have toured with Charlotte Day Wilson and BADBADNOTGOOD drummer Alex Sowinski worked with them on their debut full length album, All in One.

