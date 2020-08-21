Who are the people knocking on the finance minister's door and why?

Radio

New finance minister Chrystia Freeland is stepping into an office that will have a phone ringing early — and often. Lobbyists are already making their wants, needs and suggestions known. As the economic consequences of a worldwide pandemic continue to affect Canadians, we sift through the pressures Freeland faces from a country full of outstretched hands.