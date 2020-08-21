Skip to Main Content

Who are the people knocking on the finance minister's door and why?

Who are the people knocking on the finance minister's door and why?

New finance minister Chrystia Freeland is stepping into an office that will have a phone ringing early — and often. Lobbyists are already making their wants, needs and suggestions known. As the economic consequences of a worldwide pandemic continue to affect Canadians, we sift through the pressures Freeland faces from a country full of outstretched hands.

