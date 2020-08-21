Skip to Main Content

Chrystia Freeland, her experience and how it helps Canada through a pandemic-inspired recession

2 hours
Live in
2 hours

Chrystia Freeland, her experience and how it helps Canada through a pandemic-inspired recession

  • 2 hours
  • Radio
  • 0:00

It's a heck of a time for Chrystia Freeland to take over as finance minister. With the country facing double-digit unemployment, political drama, and an economy still battling COVID-19, she's got her work cut out for her. And on top of that, she's different enough from her predecessor Bill Morneau that there could be differnet plans and policies on the horizons. Paul Haavardsrud explores what could be coming with Jennifer Robson, a public policy professor at Carleton University in Ottawa..

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

2:23

New video shows Masai Ujiri being shoved after Raptors won championship

The National

24 hours ago
Video

0:46

Wildfire flares up near Penticton, B.C.

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Video

1:10

New video emerges of Raptors' president at 2019 NBA championship

News

2 days ago
Video

0:25

Security footage of Walsh gas station attack

CBC News Calgary

2 days ago
Video

4:51

Clinton slams Trump

CBC News

2 days ago

now