Chrystia Freeland, her experience and how it helps Canada through a pandemic-inspired recession

Radio

0:00

It's a heck of a time for Chrystia Freeland to take over as finance minister. With the country facing double-digit unemployment, political drama, and an economy still battling COVID-19, she's got her work cut out for her. And on top of that, she's different enough from her predecessor Bill Morneau that there could be differnet plans and policies on the horizons. Paul Haavardsrud explores what could be coming with Jennifer Robson, a public policy professor at Carleton University in Ottawa..