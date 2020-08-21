What Canadians, their economy and their businesses can expect from new finance minister Chrystia Freeland

Radio

27:30

Canada has a new finance minister, and while Chrystia Freeland has been at the cabinet table in senior roles for years now, she's the first woman to hold many of the proverbial purse strings attached to the federal government. What can Canadians expect Minister Freeland do differently for our economy than her predecessor? Plus - with a new minister comes a new crop of lobbyists knocking on her office door. We explore just who is going to be lobbying Freeland, for what, and why? And in a flashback to pre-COVID times, we peek under the floating SCOBY to find out how kombucha went from a Japanese seaweed tea to a fermented staple on grocery and convenience store shelves.