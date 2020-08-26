Shooting Stars

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Allow your thoughts to elevate and float beyond our own spinning rock, and gaze up into the cosmos. Imagine what things would look like from the vantage point of a shooting star... as the planets, cosmic dust and other stars spin past you. To get up that high, you’ve got to be fearless! On this episode of Reclaimed you’ll fly up beyond the exosphere, to hear rising stars and shooting stars: Indigenous artists looking out to new horizons -- Join host Jarrett Martineau on a guided tour of the stars above inspired by music moving at the speed of starlight. Get ready to fly up beyond the noise and see what it's like to float with shooting stars. It's all about the rising stars in Indigenous music!