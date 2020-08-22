What do I need to know about COVID-19 and blood pressure?

Dr. Nadia Khan, an internal medicine specialist and president of Hypertension Canada, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to fact-check the information — and misinformation —people are seeing online and in the media about the relationship between blood pressure medications and Covid 19. She also answers the question "When should I worry about my blood pressure?" and offers advice on how to manage hypertension.