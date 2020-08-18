Rainbow stickers aren't cutting it: Brock McGillis fights for inclusion in hockey

40:48

Brock McGillis loves a good old hockey game. His passion for playing the sport drove the goalie all the way to the bigs. But McGillis is a gay man in a sport whose culture does not readily accept queer males. So he turned his own miserable experiences, butting up against 'bro' culture, into a working practise- helping leagues become more inclusive. McGillis believes cultures can learn and change. He is determined to mend environments where racism and homophobia are the unspoken norm. As he explains to Anastasia Bucsis, host of Player's Own Voice podcast, inclusion goes far beyond outward displays of rainbow stickers, and BLM hashtags. It's all about teaching influencers in the locker room and the boardroom to see and hear beyond their often insular surroundings. Humanizing "the other" is a great first step. As the first gay man to openly be out in Pro Hockey- McGillis has made himself a clear mission- to use advocacy and education to help sports change for the better.