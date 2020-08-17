Governor-General Julie Payette engulfed in controversy

Radio

22:33

When astronaut Julie Payette was chosen to be Canada’s new Governor General in 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she’d “...inspire generations of Canadians.” Now, there are multiple allegations of bullying and harassment at Rideau Hall being investigated by the Privy Council’s Office, and reports of unusual spending to meet Payette’s demands for privacy. Today, CBC’s Ashley Burke talks about the growing revelations surrounding Julie Payette’s role as Governor-General and what they could mean for Justin Trudeau’s government.