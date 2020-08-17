Skip to Main Content

Governor-General Julie Payette engulfed in controversy

10 hours ago
22:33

Governor-General Julie Payette engulfed in controversy

  • 10 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 22:33

When astronaut Julie Payette was chosen to be Canada’s new Governor General in 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she’d “...inspire generations of Canadians.” Now, there are multiple allegations of bullying and harassment at Rideau Hall being investigated by the Privy Council’s Office, and reports of unusual spending to meet Payette’s demands for privacy. Today, CBC’s Ashley Burke talks about the growing revelations surrounding Julie Payette’s role as Governor-General and what they could mean for Justin Trudeau’s government.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

2:14

Gurdheep Pandher teaches basic bhangra dance moves

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Video

0:11

Warning, disturbing content: Family shown at waterfall before 3 members drown

News

4 days ago
Video

1:01

Watch this 2-year-old win an international golf contest

CBC News

4 days ago
Video

0:22

Shark vs. cod

Here and Now

7 days ago
Video

0:33

The prime minister is hit with a pie

Archives

20 years ago

now