My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Choir! Choir! Choir! is made up of Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman aka “DaBu”. Now that we’ve covered the ‘who’, we can cover the ‘what’… or: ‘what’ what’ ‘what’. Started in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! is described as a weekly drop-in singing event which is “equal parts singing, comedy and community-building”. Here’s the gist of the format: Pay five dollars at the door, pick up a lyric sheet, “DaBu” teaches you the arrangement, and - you’re ready to record. The entire experience is, usually, documented on video and shared with the world - and can even feature guest artists performing their own songs alongside the choir. Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, Joel Plaskett, Barenaked Ladies and Patti Smith are some of the artists who have collaborated with and shared a stage (physically or virtually) with C! C! C! They have covered hundreds of songs, and everything is up for consideration. From the more obscure (Big Star, “Thirteen”) to late 80s pop mega-hits (Rick Astley, “Never Gonna Give You Up”). The format has been so successful “DaBu” has taken the idea to cities across Canada and marquee events/venues including: the Juno Awards, Parliament Hall, Nathan Phillips Square, Art Gallery of Ontario, Massey Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and many more. Add to all of this the Choir! Choir! Choir! Foundation (in association with the Toronto Foundation) which highlights their penchant for charitable work, and you have a collective movement determined to cultivate and spread goodwill and positive vibes into the world. That’s exactly what “DaBu” brought to My Playlist. Take a listen as they share their key musical influences and highlight some of the great artists and songs that have been celebrated by Choir! Choir! Choir!