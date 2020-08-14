Tariffs, trade wars, politics and the prices you pay for everything from washing machines to bikes

Another trade fight with the United States is looming, after President Donald Trump imposed a ten per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum sent across the border. While Canada will fight back with its own tariffs on aluminum products that come here from the U.S., it could mean higher prices for consumers and businesses alike. Businesses like a mobile beer canning company in Port Coquitlam, B.C. that is now forced to find alternative sources for its key product - tin cans. We talk to the business owner and to an international trade expert about just what is happening here — and why it might be politics as opposed to economics driving the car (ironically, also a product that uses aluminium).