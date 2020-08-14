We smelt it, Trump dealt it — aluminum and tariffs, that is. We explain how international trade affects prices from tinfoil to cooking oil

Radio

27:30

Whether you are growing canola on the prairies or canning craft beer in Vancouver - international trade spats have been a thorn in the side of Canadian businesses and consumer for the past two years. But as another fight with our American neighbours looms over aluminium tariffs, we explain what's happening. Plus canola prices are spiking to the highest level in years, but we head to a prairie farm to explain why that doesn't mean farmers raising one of Canada's most important crops will be taking home any more money from the market spike right now. And we look back at the economics of vaccine development, in a replay of a story that originally aired in late March 2020. Just how much does creating a vaccine cost? Here's a big hint - there are a lot of zeros at the end of that dollar figure.