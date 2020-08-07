How the pandemic is shaping the future of dining

23:02

As provinces loosen COVID-19 restrictions, more restaurants are opening back up, in some capacity, all across Canada. Today, we hear from two restaurateurs about what the shutdown meant for their own businesses and how they think the pandemic will change the way we dine-out for years to come. Robert Belcham is the chef and owner of Vancouver’s Campagnolo, Monarch Burger and Popina Canteen. He’s also the president of The Chefs’ Table Society of B.C. and host of the ‘Mise-En-Place’ podcast. Samira Mohyeddin is the co-owner of Banu, an Iranian eatery and commissary in Toronto. She’s also an associate producer at the CBC Radio show The Current.