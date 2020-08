Out of this World

Radio

55:30

Choral music inspired by the stars, the moon and the sun; along with a pair of motets that are truly "out of this world." Hear ORA Singers' new recording of Spem in Alium, by Thomas Tallis; along with the brand new Forty Part Motet they commissioned from the great living Scottish composer James MacMillan. Other choirs include Voces8, Vancouver Cantata Singers, The Flirtations and the Lorelei Ensemble.