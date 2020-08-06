Skip to Main Content

The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

6 hours ago
20:13

The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 20:13

The explosion near Beirut’s port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Officials say 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was the cause. According to public records, the chemicals were held at the port for six years, despite warnings about the danger they posed. Today on Front Burner, we get a first-hand account of the explosion and aftermath from Hanna Anbar of Lebanon’s Daily Star newspaper, and discuss the challenge of rebuilding in a country already deep in economic crisis.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:29

Beirut bride knocked down by blast

News

21 hours ago
Video

2:26

Powerful explosion rocks Beirut’s port area, killing dozens, injuring thousands

The National

1 day ago
Video

1:06

Widespread damage in aftermath of massive Beirut explosion

News

2 days ago
Video

1:13

Beirut rocked by massive explosions

News

2 days ago
Video

1:39

Fly over the "hobbit house" for sale in Alberta's Foothills

CBC News Calgary

6 days ago

now