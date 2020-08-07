Skip to Main Content

When you have to GO at Grandma's house - it should be a pleasant experience!

When you have to GO at Grandma's house - it should be a pleasant experience!

Two wonderful comedians showcased today with an added bonus in the middle so don't miss out! Juno award winner Sophie Buddle joins Ali for a short conversation, and a set from her appearance in Winnipeg, and LOL favourite, Charles Haycock who reminds that that the bathroom shouldn't be set up so nice if you don't want him to stick around!

