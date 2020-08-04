Skip to Main Content

Homeless encampments, COVID-19, and Canada's housing crisis

7 hours ago
25:10

Homeless encampments, COVID-19, and Canada's housing crisis

  7 hours ago
  Radio
  25:10

Since the start of the pandemic, homeless encampments have multiplied in parks across Canada. City officials are worried about safety and sanitation, and as a result, many have tried to dismantle such camps, with varying degrees of success. That's because some residents are fighting for their right to stay. Today on Front Burner, you'll meet residents of one encampment in Toronto. And, Leilani Farha, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing and global director of the housing advocacy organization The Shift, talks to host Josh Bloch about the complexities of dealing with encampments, and why she thinks there's an opportunity now to make lasting change to Canada's housing crisis.

