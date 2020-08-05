The Time

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Today, and every day, is a good day to be Indigenous. There’s never been a better time to be an Indigenous artist making music. The music of Indigenous artists is everywhere, hiding in plain sight... and some of your favourite artists might even be Indigenous! If you’ve been dreaming up that solo album, thinking about writing that song or wanting to try your hand at singing powwow - now’s The TIME. The exploding Indigenous music scene is testament to the fact that there’s room for all of us. Institutions are being transformed, including this one right here at the CBC. This episode is all about declaring it's time for Indigenous voices to shine -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy songs that are a mark of the Time we’re living in. It’s a time unlike any we’ve known. And for the first time in a long time - maybe ever - Indigenous artists sharing songs and stories with the world, actually have the world listening.