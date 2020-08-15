Skip to Main Content

The encore broadcast of The Story and the Song, part two

It's the encore broadcast of the Story and the Song part 2: TRANSFORMATION. It's week two of our re-visit of The Story and The Song concert series. Every song has a story in this broadcast, and every story has a song. You'll hear stories of transformation from Adyn Townes, Terra Spencer, Ryan Cook, and Old Man Luedecke that range from something as simple as watching a building get a new lease on life .... or going through a career change to the big stories, like losing a parent ... or a near death experience.

