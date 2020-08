[Full episode] Elton John, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Carly Rae Jepsen 03/08/2020

Radio

1:16:30

Elton John opens up about his "rollercoaster life," how having children changed everything for him and why he decided to say goodbye to life on the road. Award-winning poet Reginald Dwayne Betts discusses his third collection of poetry, Felon — a personal examination of incarceration, family and justice. Carly Rae Jepsen sheds some light on the songwriting process, her latest album Dedicated, and the lasting legacy of her very first breakout hit Call Me Maybe.