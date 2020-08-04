Skip to Main Content

Jackson Tomlinson, Special Olympian in a hurry.

Jackson Tomlinson, Special Olympian in a hurry.

Speed skater Jackson Tomlinson recently won two golds and a Bronze medal at the Special Olympics National Games. But the wins, delightful though they are, aren’t really what turns his crank. The Milton, Ontario native, like many young men, just loves going extremely fast. He calls speed skating ‘ Nascar on Ice’, which is a good phrase for anybody to coin, regardless of where they land on the spectrum of neuro-diversity. Tomlinson talks shop with his speed skating ‘spirit animal’ Anastasia Bucsis, herself an Olympian long tracker, and host of Player’s own Voice podcast. When he describes the confidence he gained on ice, and how it followed him into other areas of life, the young man is a living argument for the many societal benefits of inclusion.

now