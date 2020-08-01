Our Pandemic Playlist

Radio

54:00

It's our pandemic playlist!! A 6 month wrap up of the best songs produced under lockdown. Since March a lot of things have changed for all of us. But for musicians the restrictions on travel and the closing of performance venues have hit the industry particularly hard. But that hasn't stopped musicians from recording in their home studios, their basements , their garages, their bedrooms .... in fact there has been an extraordinary output of amazing music from across all four Atlantic provinces over the past 6 months. So it's our "six month wrap up" run down of all the pandemic tunes we can fit in to an hour. The ECMH brings you the best music from the best coast, every Saturday at 5:05/5:35 on CBC Radio.