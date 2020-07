And The Winner Is... (Part One)

Radio

48:52

And the Winner Is, hosted by Gloria Macarenko, is a celebration of award-winning local and regional radio programming from the past broadcast season. Along with excellent documentaries, you'll also hear the music of many of this year's JUNO award-winning artists. Part 1 features documentaries titled Alberto's Clocks, Gertrude the Chicken Mascot, Top Cop Turned Beekeeper, Matheson, Foot on the Mat.