The NHL returns, exclusively in Canada

6 hours ago
24:28

The NHL returns, exclusively in Canada

  • 6 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 24:28

There are daily COVID-19 tests, no fans and no going home. For the 24 NHL teams in Toronto and Edmonton, however, the prize for spending two months in a “bubble” could be the Stanley Cup. Last night, the NHL played its first exhibition games since pausing the season in March. It also showed fans how the sport will be different in the league’s hub cities. Today on Front Burner, The Athletic senior writer Dan Robson tells us about what’s changed, what life is like in these hub cities, and whether the playoffs are actually safe from COVID-19.

now