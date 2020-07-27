Skip to Main Content

2020 on track to be Canada’s worst year for police killings

7 hours ago
21:14

2020 on track to be Canada’s worst year for police killings

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 21:14

D'Andre Campbell. Ejaz Choudry. Chantel Moore. Those are just some of the names of people killed by police in Canada this year. Until now, there hasn't been a national database to keep track of these deaths. The CBC recently made one called "Deadly Force." It goes back 20 years, and it found what many people have been saying: Black and Indigenous people are disproportionately killed by police. Today on Front Burner, the CBC's Mark Kelley on what those numbers tell us and why 2020 is on track to be a particularly deadly year.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:29

Brampton house party shut down by police

News

13 hours ago
Video

2:24

Portland protests: Federal agents use tear gas, protesters shoot fireworks at courthouse

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

0:31

Video shows Samwel Uko being removed from Regina General Hospital

News

3 days ago
Video

2:30

Cell phone video of Ontario Provincial Police takedown of two First Nation brothers in Orillia

CBC News

3 days ago
Video

0:31

Dashcam video shows semi-truck flipping over on narrow B.C. highway

CBC News BC

6 days ago

now