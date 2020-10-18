Frazey Ford

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Frazey Ford is a singer-songwriter from Vancouver B.C. who formed one-third of the celebrated alt-country trio, The Be Good Tanyas. The Be Good Tanyas are renowned for their classic vibe of Americana - blues, folk, country and a bit of pop. Not to mention the solid musicianship with a strong use of guitar, banjo and mandolin. With a career that spanned four studio albums and sold out concert halls across North America and Europe - The Be Good Tanyas certainly knew how to ‘be good’. And to think… The genesis of the group was in the Kootenays of British Columbia during a tree-planting endeavour (Where Frazey Ford and Samantha Parton met). Frazey Ford’s solo career picked up on the momentum of her group - adding in the influences of soul, funk and R&B. The result… distinct soothing vocals and a smooth voice that can croon its way into the approving ears of any listener. A little bit of controversy, a lot of love - Take a listen as Frazey Ford tells us who inspired her. Enjoy!