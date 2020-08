Gingerbread Mandy’s New Clothes

Radio

24:47

Mandy the Gingerbread Cookie wants to be the most fashionable Cookie at the Great Big Bake Off, and she’ll do anything to win. When she employs an evil Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to design her new icing, she ends up getting more than she bargained for. Ordered by Story Store customer Imogen. Discussion Question: Have you ever pretended to like something that you didn’t? Why did you decide to do that? Do other people’s thoughts matter?