July 12: The World's Biggest Choir?

Radio

55:30

The 752-member Stay at Home Choir joins the King's Singers in Billy Joel's "And so it Goes." Meet the "Dean of Black Female Composers" Undine Smith Moore; celebrate the Ottawa Bach Choir's Juno Award; pay tribute to the late film composer Ennio Morricone; and share the restorative peace of Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium by the Elora Singers.