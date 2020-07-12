Dan Mangan

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Dan Mangan is a Juno award-winning artist hailing from Vancouver, B.C. When you think of Canadian singer-songwriters who deliver captivating storytelling with their lyrics - Dan Mangan should come to mind. His music is sonically satisfying and can easily provoke thought. With his penchant for being personally transparent in his songs - politics, fatherhood, love, despair - Dan is always stretching the singer-songwriter boundaries. Take a listen as he shares his playlist of music that was pivotal in his musical education. As Dan says: “Songs live with you in the same way that a smell does. You hear an old song and it’s as if you wandered into your grandparents hallway. It sticks with you and it’s deeply embedded in your brain.”