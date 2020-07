Conversations about Race - Part 1

Radio

51:08

Ijeoma Oluo, author of So You Want to Talk About Race, wants to change the conversation about racial oppression. “We need to look at what racial oppression actually is. It is not a collection of people who don’t like people of colour, and in fact it never was.” You'll also hear from Andrea Chiu about how Oluo's book helped Chiu explain her perspective on race to her white wife.