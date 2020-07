Brampton woman named 2020 Diana Award recipient

Brampton’s own Harjas Kaur Grewal is one of 184 recipients of the 2020 Diana Award, a charity set up in memory of Diana, the Princess of Wales. The 22-year-old is being recognized for her work on addressing human rights, meeting sustainable development goals, and reaching gender equality. Dwight Drummond chatted with Grewal about what it means to receive the award.