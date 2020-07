Welcome to the Smokeshow: A drive-in circus during COVID

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the works for a lot of local performers, but one group has found a way to roll with the pandemic punches by taking their circus act out of the big tent. Smokeshow is part carnival, part concert. Here's how they put on a show in a parking lot during the pandemic. Video filmed and produced by Rodrigo Iniguez and Conor McCann.