Ontario Morning - Wednesday July 8, 2020 - Part 1

Radio

49:30

Where do you have to wear a mask in this province? Cheryl White and Rob Shirkey Cheryl White are volunteers with the group Masks4Canada and they are plotting a map of where masks are mandatory; Megan Read has the business digest; Back in April, Carolyn Rapson became the first person with COVID-19 in Bracebridge. She tells us her story of how she became infected and her long road to recovery; CBC tech columnist Manjula Selvarajah describes how smart phones have disrupted the camera industry.