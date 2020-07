Atlantic Voice: Michael Crummey and The Innocents

Radio

26:10

Michael Crummey won the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award last week for his novel The Innocents. The $25,000 prize recognizes the best work of fiction by an Atlantic Canadian writer. On this week's Best of Atlantic Voice, we're re-airing Crummey reading and Angela Antle's live interview with him from last summer's Writers at Woody Point Festival.