CBC Calgary News at 11 July 06, 2020

CBC Calgary News at 11 host Shannon Scott brings you a roundup of the news and weather weeknights right after The National.
46:32
News
31:13
CBC News: New Brunswick at 6:00
31:04
CBC News: Nova Scotia at 6:00
31:21
CBC News: Compass at 6:00
31:05
Here and Now
1:01:24
CBC News: Toronto at 6:00
CBC News: Windsor at 6:00
31:06
CBC News: Montreal at 6:00
30:02
CBC News: Igalaaq
30:06
CBC News: Ottawa at 6:00
0:22
CBC News Newfoundland
0:53
Baseball
0:54
CBC News
0:42
CBC News Montreal
0:37
CBC News Toronto